Asian Doll has shut down the rumors of any friction between King Von and NBA Youngboy that have been running on for quite some time. In recent times, the speculation of beef between the late Chicago MC and the Baton Rouge rapper has been rampant, especially due to Quando Rondo's association with NBA Youngboy. However, Asian Doll has denied that's the case, taking to IG Live to end the rumors.

"I got a song with Youngboy. Von got a song with Youngboy. Who the opp?" Doll said. "Only opps is you opp ass people in our mothafuckin' business, bitch. Back to my mothafuckin' story, bitch," she continued, though she wasn't through discussing the topic.

"This n***a talkin' 'bout the mothafuckin' opps," she added. "That ain't even his opps. Get your clown ass on. You don't even know what the fuck you talkin' 'bout. That's how y'all know you just talkin'. Y'all just makin' up all this shit in y'all mothafuckin' head 'cause that shit sounds good and that shit look good but it ain't that."

King Von previously cleared the air of these rumors prior to his death. During a conversation with Akademiks, King Von said that rumors of any beef are merely Internet chatter.

Check out Asian Doll's response to the rumors below.