Nearly a month after announcing that she would be changing her name, Asian Da Brat (FKA Asian Doll), and a few weeks after releasing her eighth mixtape UNFUCCWITABLE, the Dallas rapper took to Twitter last night to inform fans that her sister had been shot the night before.

Last year, Asian Da Brat, real name Misharron Jamesha Allen, inked a deal with Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo Records label - making her the first woman to do so. In an interview with Fuse, the young artist said that she regards herself as the female version of Guwop, "I'm only 22 and I'm the first lady, it makes me feel bossy to have that title," she admitted, adding, "I love to have fun, even when I'm mad or sad in the studio. I just like to talk my sh*t."

The tragic news of her sister had her in different spirits though, as she followed the announcement with a stream of tweets, and one that came with a piece of advice to her fans "If you make it out the hood don’t go back 💯," the "Proud Of Me" rapper warned.

The advice was said with good intention, but begs the question of whether the issue of gun control needs to be taken more seriously. Stevie Wonder seems to agree, as the legend attended Nipsey Hussle's funeral last month to honor the late rapper, making a statement which urged our consideration, “It is a heartbreak to again lose a member of our family. It is a heartbreak because it’s so unnecessary. We, to be a civilized nation, civilized world, we still are living in a time where ego, anger, jealousy is controlling our lives. It is so painful to know that we don’t have enough people taking a position that says: ‘Listen, we must have stronger gun laws. It’s unacceptable.'”