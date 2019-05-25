Earlier this month, Asian Da Brat sat down with Fuse to offer up her ASMR installment. She whispered away and spoke with them about her image, her music, and what it's been like being signed to Gucci Mane's label, 1017 Eskimo Records. She gave him credit for helping shape her career and said that she's the female version of Guwop.

"I'm only 22 and I'm the first lady, it makes me feel bossy to have that title," she told the publication. She added, "I love to have fun, even when I'm mad or sad in the studio. I just like to talk my sh*t." All seemed well during that conversation and there didn't seem to be any hiccups between the rapper and her label when she dropped off her eighth mixtape, UNFUCCWITABLE just days later. However, Asian Da Brat recently dropped hints that things may not be well on the homefront.

"I wish I wasn’t signed I wish I was still INDEPENDENT doing my own thing 💯," she wrote before adding "I don’t care about the hype I been the hype." The young rapper didn't offer up an explanation as to why she's dissatisfied with being a signed artist, but she did list off her accolades in a tweet just days prior. "I’ve did a lot of sh*t in my career at 22. Nick Minaj co sign. Queen radio. Cover of XXL & later that month I was in it again. Wildin Out. Cover of Paper Mag. Signed to Gucci. Drop the Best mixtapes. Authentic Feature. Performed @ 3 rolling louds. World tour INDEPENDENTLY etc..."

It's been a stressful time for Asian Da Brat as she announced on Twitter that her sister was recently shot. She offered up advice to her followers, telling them if they were ever able to move out of the 'hood, they should seize the opportunity.