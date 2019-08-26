Asian Da Brat Teams Up With Brittany B For "Match Up"

This weekend, Brittany B emerged with a new collaboration, teaming up Asian Da Brat to serve uo her latest track "Match Up." On it, the West Coast native and Southern spitter collide for an explosive creation.

“We initially met at a studio back in 2018 working on a record for another artist," Brittany tells Karen Civil. "It was then that I got to really see how talented Asian really was and that she was a real artist. We went bar for bar in the studio sharing ideas and I gained so much respect for her that night. Naturally, we kept in touch and one night while she was at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles she told me to pull up. I went in and she had just recorded “ Grandson” and she was playing it over and over. I was like this is hot let’s do a record tonight. I played her some of the records I had been working on and then I had a track from Foreign Teck that I loved. We actually recorded in the booth together just free-styling as we went along until the record was done.”

Quotable Lyrics

I told that ni--a where your guap at?

Ni--a match up

When I walk through that bitch

Bitches back up