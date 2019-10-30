mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Asian Da Brat Enlists Yella Beezy For "Cravin"

Noah C
October 30, 2019 12:14
"Cravin" hits hard.


Back in May, Asian Da Brat (FKA Asian Doll) shared that she wished she was an independent artist. While this could have easily been interpreted as shade to Gucci Mane - who is the head of the label she's signed to, 1017 Eskimo/Alamo Records - she seemed more keen on emphasizing her ability get things done on her own. In an interview with HNHH, when asked about the current movement of female emcees, Asian Da Brat told us, "I have the power to be myself. That shit is going crazy. It feels so amazing to be apart of this whole wave. I feel like it’s more fun into it. Back then, we was kind of being manipulated a little bit. But this generation, we have Instagram, we have Twitter. We have all this social media, it’s not being manipulated as much. I really feel like this generation can be themselves. 

This confidence shines through on her new track with Yella Beezy, "Cravin". The beat by BRackz and Shania is absolutely bonkers and Asian delivers bars that pack just as much punch. It's not surprising that she said this is her favorite song when announcing it on Instagram. 

Quotable Lyrics

I'm rude as fuck to the middleman
I call him when I'm horny, that's the only thing I really want from him
I fight, don't do no runnin'
For a n**** and a bitch, I'm coming

Asian Da Brat Yella Beezy
