Megan Thee Stallion went more viral than usual last night when she decided to officially confirm that it was Tory Lanez who shot her during the incident last month that left her with gunshot wounds in both feet. Amongst those who've praised her for stepping up, it was Asian Da Brat who delivered one of the more standout messages of support.



Image by HNHH

Asian started her IG Live off by listing some of Meg's positive qualities that made it all the more difficult to understand why she'd even go through a situation like this in the first place. In the short clip seen below, she explains her confusion for the backlash many have given the Fever rapper for even speaking up, summing up her point by saying, "I don't give a fuck if it's me or anybody else, don't try to tell nobody how to defend their friend — period." This comes just a few days after Asian originally shouted Meg out for showing love after her own car accident, proving that female camaraderie in hip-hop is very much alive and moving towards a better place than what it was in the past.

Peep a clip from Asian Da Brat's recent IG Live session in support of Megan Thee Stallion below: