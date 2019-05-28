Asian Da Brat Comes Through With "Crazy Story (Remix)"

Asian Da Brat, formerly known as Asian Doll, is fresh off of the release of her latest project, UNFUCCWITABLE. As she continues to promote it, she's back with a brand new freestyle for her fans over OTF King Von's, "Crazy Story." Her latest freestyle finds her going in for a little over two minutes, giving YNW Melly a shout out as a "loyal jit" and reassuring that she'll beat someone's ass if necessary.

The new track comes days after she expressed her frustrations with her current record deal with Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo. Asian Da Brat, who recently credited Gucci Mane for sharping her career, said that she wishes she never signed a record deal with GuWop and stayed independent. It's unsure what exactly sparked her frustrations but we hope it works out for her in the end.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't tell no stories

Feds be knockin, just don't make a sound

I know she your shorty,

She ain't 'bout it, I'mma take her down