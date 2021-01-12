mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Asiahn Showcases Soft Melodies In "My World"

Faysia Green
January 12, 2021 14:46
The ladies aren't here to play in this R&B game.


Famed songwriter turned solo artist Asiahn (pronounced "Ahh-zee-yahn") has just released her Motown debut EP, The Interlude. The 3x Grammy-nominated artist has worked with some of your favorites including Drake, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre, Pitbull, and more.

"It's important that as an artist I not only sing about love," Asiahn says. "There's more to life than just being in a relationship and falling in and out of love with others, we also have to fall in love with ourselves and discover what we like and don't like, explore our sexuality, get drunk and have fun! We have to live!"

The Interlude includes five songs filled with smooth, soft, melodic vocals and glistening instrumentals. The project tells the story of welcoming vulnerability in order to get ready for love. "My World" is the first song on the tracklist, and it's one of the standouts.

"If I'm going through something hard, I don't wanna write about it until I've healed, because otherwise I'm bringing you into my negative space and I have no resolve for you," Asiahn says her new EP. "And with this project, I wanna make sure I'm giving you just enough to be satisfied, but not enough to be full."

Listen to "My World" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I've never seen a wrong love last
Never seen an ego holding hands
Liars ain't the prototype 
Trust is just a mutual first dance
I've never been so scared in my world
I tend to hide here, seeking shelter from the hurt 
The time has come to let you in
Will you run and hide or dwell deep in my abyss?
Go deep in my abyss

