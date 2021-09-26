Asiahn Drops Off Seductive New Track "Fall Back"

Asiahn has cemented herself as a pillar of the R&B world and with each new effort, fans are continuously impressed with her sultry voice and enticing production choices. With the Fall finally upon us, fans have been craving some new music from the artist and on Friday, they got just that as she came through with a brand new single called "Fall Back" which will definitely get you wrapped up in the cuffing season vibes.

Throughout the song, we get a seductive instrumental that is backed up by Asiahn's powerful voice. The lyrics are sung beautifully as Asiahn laments about a relationship that she wants to keep under control. The singer doesn't want things to get out of hand and her intentions are clear all across the track. It's the perfect R&B tune for the weekend, and you can stream it down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fall back, I know you on a mission

You tryna make me your Mrs

But let me play my position

I know thatâ¯ I got something special

And I don't wanna dismiss you

Ain't lookin' for no commitment