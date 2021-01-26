On Monday, Asia Argento brought forth some pretty serious allegations against TheFast and the Furious director Rob Cohen. Asia Argento talked with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera to tell her story, which is one of horrifying abuse and violence. She told the publication that Cohen made her drink GHB, a drug that is often called a “date rape” or “club” drug and is associated with sexual attacks. According to Argento, this assault occurred when the two were filming the 2002 film xXx.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to Argento’s interview with the newspaper, she states, “At the time, I really didn't know what it was. I woke up in the morning naked in his bed.” Argento is currently in the process of publishing an autobiography, which will be available in Italy on January 26th. She says that these assault claims are in the book.



Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Cohen was apparently shocked by the claims, his spokesperson noting that the two had “an excellent working relationship and Mr. Cohen considered her a friend, so this claim dating back to 2002 is bewildering.” Cohen isn’t new to sexual assault claims, as he faced two allegations before the end of 2019.

In 2017, Asia Argento was one of the first women to openly accuse convicted rapist and blackballed producer Harvey Weinstein of assault.

While there is clearly more investigation to be done concerning Argento's latest accusations against Cohen, we hope that justice will be served regardless.

[Via]