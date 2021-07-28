How people go about parenting their children are, of course, personal choices, but Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have given fans pause today (July 27). The famous couple first met on the set of That 70's Show, and they been one of Hollywood's most solid marriages. The pair shares two children and have a life that they tend to keep away from the spotlight, but recent remarks about how they go about bathing have caused them to become trending topics across several platforms.

While visiting Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast, the group began speaking about washing routines because Shephard said he told Padman not to wash her body with soap all of the time. "You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," Shephard said. "It's insane."



Kutcher and Kunis agreed, and the actress chimed in that she doesn't bathe with soap daily. "But I wash pits and t*ts and holes and soles," she said. Kutcher kicked things up a notch and added, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else."

Padman seemed to have the same response as many in the public. "I can't believe I'm in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?" she asked. Kunis said she didn't have much hot water as a child so she just didn't shower as often. This transferred into her adult life, and she even admitted that she never washed her kids when they were newborns.



Shephard stated that his famous wife Kristen Bell would only wash their babies in the evenings. "We could care less about their cleanliness," he added. "We haven't washed them since. It's been like six years." Kunis agreed. "That's how we feel about our children. We're like, 'Oof, something smells.'" Kutcher jumped in. "Here's the thing—if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point."

Now, this is reminiscent of Taylor Swift admitting that she doesn't wash her legs unless she's shaving because "shaving cream is like soap," and the internet didn't hesitate to react. Considering we're still in a pandemic, some people couldn't believe regular bathing isn't in the famous couples' routines. Check out a few posts and let us know if you agree with these bathing techniques.

