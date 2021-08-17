Ashoka Goes Off On New Single "Outta My Bag"

Ashoka's new song might be called "Outta My Bag," but he was definitely in his bag when he made this.

The Rockland County, New York-based artist remains one of the most talented names on the underground, continuing to bubble up with each new release. Most recently, he teased his new single "Outta My Bag" during a virtual performance, and the song was received so well by his fans that he decided to drop it mid-week, coming through with the song on all DSPs.

Offering a mix of melodic trap with contemporary hip hop influences, Ashoka's new single may remind you of artists like Tory Lanez and other similar vocalists, while still offering a lot of his own flavor.

Listen to "Outta My Bag" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

You got me outta my bag now

Got used to moving this way, I think I gotta calm down

Excited, I really gotta calm down