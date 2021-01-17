Ashnikko Drops Off "DEMIDEVIL"

Ashnikko is well on her way to making a massive impact this year. She's received major co-signs from Danny Brown, who brought her on the road with him as his opening act on the Uknowwhatimsayin?. Her name's continued to gain a strong buzz throughout 2020 and she's kicking off 2021 on a strong note with the release of her new project, DEMIDEVIL. With 10 songs in total, Ashnikko enlists the likes of Grimes and Princess Nokia for assistance. Kelis also gets a feature credit on "Deal With It," though it's due to the sample of "Caught Our There."

"There’s a side that’s a little bit more vulnerable and human,” she told Apple Music. “And then there’s a devil side that's very tough and doesn't give a shit. It’s just confidence and sadness—I can’t do anything else.”

Peep the project below.