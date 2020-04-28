The world of reality television is suffering from an unexpected loss. The Lifetime network hit it out of the park when they began airing their "Little Women" series that soon became a fan favorite. Soon, the network featured casts from Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta, oftentimes moving some of the members from one city to another. Ashley "Minnie" Ross was a lovable, yet controversial figure on the show, but she was adored by those who knew her well.

It's with heavy hearts that we report that Minnie has reportedly passed away. According to a statement released on her Instagram page, Minnie lost her life after being involved in a car accident. "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time." The publicist then went on to leave her contact information for all media inquiries.

"She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve," a representative for Little Women: Atlanta told PEOPLE. "There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved." Fans & friends quickly took to social media to share their disbelief. We offer our condolences to Minnie's loved ones. Read through a few reactions below.

