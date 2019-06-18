Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin got married in 2010 and have been living their best lives as they both rise in their careers - Ashley being a model and Justin a cinematographer. Ashley has opened up to Allure about moments in their marriage where Justin's race put them in uncalled for situations, specifically one trip to Italy.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I see what my husband has to go through every day,” she shared about Justin being black. “We had gone to Italy, and a man spat on him. It’s heartbreaking. It can make you really angry. But it’s like, how are you going to change that anger into a teachable moment?"

Ashley further explained how children aren't on her radar as of yet, but in the meantime, she's educating herself for when the day comes.

“Read books; have conversations. Educate yourself,” she detailed when describing what she's doing to learn. “The more you have conversations with people around you that are different than you, [the more] you’re going to learn and you’re going to grow. No one who isn’t black is going to understand a black person’s life, but they don’t have to be ignorant toward [what it’s like].

