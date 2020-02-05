Throughout the duration of her entire pregnancy, Ashley Graham has kept her fanbase involved throughout the entire process. Last month, the body-positive model revealed to the world the birth of her first son via her Instagram Stories. Now for the first time ever, Ashley Graham and her husband of ten years, Justin Ervin, have unveiled the first photos of the new addition to their family yesterday (Feb. 3) in the form of an Instagram post captioned:

"At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world. Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can’t wait to introduce him to you on @prettybigdealpod tomorrow..."

The initial, black-and-white photos feature the baby boy softly gripping the fingers of both Ashley and Justin.

During her pregnancy, Ashley Graham struggled with the adjustments of her body to support her now healthy child, stating in an exclusive interview with Vogue:

"I felt like I didn’t have anyone to talk to. I was gaining weight rapidly. And I felt alone. And the one piece of advice that my stylist, Jordan Foster, gave me was, Make pregnant friends. None of my friends were in relationships, let alone pregnant. And now I have nine pregnant friends."

Earlier today, Ashley Graham posted an additional photo of her breastfeeding her newborn alongside her husband in a photo captioned:

"I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, "Now we’re family forever" I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is. @mrjustinervin and Isaac, thank you for being my favorite @prettybigdealpod guests so far."

While there might not be any photos revealing the facial features of their first child, the love radiating from both Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin is apparent in each photo they've revealed thus far. Check out Ashley Graham's latest post with her newborn son below.