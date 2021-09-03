Asher Roth Returns To College As A Pot-Growing Professor On "The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 3"

As fans debate whether or not they should take Drake's lighthearted and loosely conceptual Certified Lover Boy seriously, Asher Roth has also treated his fans to a unique concept project of his own. His latest mixtape, The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 3 serves as the third installment in his fan-favorite mixtape series, and in the eight years since the release of The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 2, it turns out that Asher Roth has graduated from being a student and embraced his new role as a college horticulture professor.

Thus, fans are introduced to Professor Roth, a pot purist who feels conflicted when his money-hungry students approach him with the desire to learn how to grow marijuana for profit. One thing's for sure, Asher Roth is fully committed to the concept on The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 3, as the tape features class-themed tracks and steady narration throughout its fifteen tracks.

Give Asher Roth's The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 3 a listen below, and let us know what you think about the conceptual mixtape in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Intro to Horti

2. Learn to Grow (feat. Tracee Shade, Harbyn & Pow)

3. Growing Pot Now

4. Quid Pro Grow (feat. Marcus Smith)

5. Lapis Lazuli

6. Bloom Phase

7. Profits From Pot (feat. Mickey Factz)

8. Charlamagne

9. Aw Sheesh (feat. A2z & Code Will)

10. Brownnose

11. High PD (feat. Code Will & Blvff)

12. Bad Apple Magic

13. Action & Misdeeds (feat. Harbyn, Tracee Shade, Pow & Code Will)

14. The Other Side (feat. Blvff, Code Will, Harbyn, Tracee Shade & Pow)

15. Greenery