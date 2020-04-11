Asher Roth Makes A Case Against Capitalism On "Hunnid"

We are living in the midst of a pandemic and interestingly enough, capitalism is being exposed as a result. Governments are freezing rent payments, interest fees, and in some cases, UBI has been enacted. Everything we thought we knew about finances has been put into question. While Asher Roth most likely wrote his latest track "Hunnid" before the pandemic, there is no denying that he has some critiques of capitalism that are very relevant right now.

Joined by Joyce Wrice, Roth laments about how teens and young adults are strapped with debt and that the entire world is based on how much money you can earn. He talks about those who can barely keep their heads above water because of their financial situations. However, this sentiment is juxtaposed with Wrice's chorus which repeats the phrase "Gotta get that money."

If you are sick of capitalism and want to join the revolution, give this track a spin.

Quotable Lyrics:

So of course loaning stacks to teens

Packed with fees like they gon' pay it back with ease

Tacking 15% on to that, you're fleeced

Cause dad's already financed a lease