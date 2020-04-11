mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Asher Roth Makes A Case Against Capitalism On "Hunnid"

Alexander Cole
April 11, 2020 10:45
160 Views
00
0
Image via Asher RothImage via Asher Roth
Image via Asher Roth

Hunnid
Asher Roth Feat. Joyce Wrice

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Asher Roth seems to have a problem with the way banks keep giving loans to teens who can't afford to pay it back.


We are living in the midst of a pandemic and interestingly enough, capitalism is being exposed as a result. Governments are freezing rent payments, interest fees, and in some cases, UBI has been enacted. Everything we thought we knew about finances has been put into question. While Asher Roth most likely wrote his latest track "Hunnid" before the pandemic, there is no denying that he has some critiques of capitalism that are very relevant right now.

Joined by Joyce Wrice, Roth laments about how teens and young adults are strapped with debt and that the entire world is based on how much money you can earn. He talks about those who can barely keep their heads above water because of their financial situations. However, this sentiment is juxtaposed with Wrice's chorus which repeats the phrase "Gotta get that money."

If you are sick of capitalism and want to join the revolution, give this track a spin.

Quotable Lyrics:

So of course loaning stacks to teens
Packed with fees like they gon' pay it back with ease
Tacking 15% on to that, you're fleeced
Cause dad's already financed a lease

Asher Roth Joyce Wrice hunnid capitalism new song new music Songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Asher Roth Makes A Case Against Capitalism On "Hunnid"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject