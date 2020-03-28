Asher Roth Is Finally Grown On "Flowers On The Weekend"

Asher Roth is a grown man now, thank you for much, and he makes sure to prove that that much is true on his new song, "Flower on the Weekend." The man who got his big break for really, really loving college is all grown up now. The former forever-collegiate has found himself engaged in some seriously grown activities, from framing photos from Mexico and putting them up in his living room, to playing "only Mozart" on vinyl as soon as he wakes up. The adulting anthem seems to find the core of its message on the chorus, though, as Asher illustrates one of the quirks of his mature relationship. "My girl brings me flowers on the weekend," he sings. "Making sure I can still smell them." The song is less about finding stability in adulthood, then, and more about ensuring that he doesn't lose the spark of his inner child as he gets older. Check out "Flowers on the Weekend" and let us know what you think of Mr. Roth's latest offering.

Quotable Lyrics

Dementia is no friend of the penmanship

I thank all my friends, ain't never forgetting my friendliness

No reason to censor it

I love the smell in September