We've said it once and we'll say it twice - Ashanti's living her best hot girl summer. While the hot months may be coming to an end for some, the "Happy" singer's still soaking up the sunshine somewhere and sharing all kinds of images to her Instagram feed of her rocking her self-designed bikini wear. If Ashanti's not caressing her fans at a live show or filming a music video then you can surely find her on the beach.

Her latest share to her feed sees her in the Florida Keys posing in a silver bikini that doesn't fail on being bold. Ashanti simply captioned the image with "Glo...."

"I travel around the world to so many tropical places. I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Carribean. I wanted pieces that would empower women...There are unique and exotic pieces for every woman's shape and size," Ashanti said of her bikini collection with Pretty Little Things.

"We created the line wanting to give options, so, you can mix and match pieces and create a bunch of different looks, i.e. matching kimonos, cover-ups and pants. These looks are interchangeable. We’ve also added chaps to a few of the pieces which brings the look to a whole different level, so you can stay photoshoot ready.”

And photoshoot ready she is.