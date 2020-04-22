Ashanti took to Instagram to show off her insane figure, and we're convinced she's taken a dip in the fountain of youth. Continuing to mind her legendary business, the singer posed in some denim shorts, pigtails, and a revealing bikini top in her most recent thirst trap. The ageless beauty got a ton of love on the post from the likes of Jamie Foxx, Normani, Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry, and tons more, and there's no question why.

Opting only for a trio of lollipop emojis as a caption, Ashanti was glowing in the shot she shared on Tuesday. Mr. Foxx was especially floored by how incredible she looked, commenting, "My goodness. Kill em din." Normani also chimed in, writing, "jeeeeeez," while her former fellow Fifth Harmony member, Lauren Jauregui wrote, "Okkkk," with some fire emojis. Gabrielle and Halle mimicked this fire emoji reaction, while Bryan Michael Cox expressed his delight, commenting, "Shani!" with a red heart.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Along with receiving all this wonderful love and support, things have been going pretty well for Ashanti lately. Not only did she celebrate the 18th anniversary of the release of her self-titled debut album earlier this month, but the R&B heavyweight was also featured on a track off DaBaby's new album, Blame It On Baby, titled "Nasty." The song samples Ashanti's own "Baby" off her aforementioned debut album, and also includes a feature from Megan Thee Stallion.