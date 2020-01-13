There are few women who garner as much attention on their social pages as Ashanti does with her thirst traps. Many people believe that there is no comparison when it comes to the power of Ashanti's photo uploads. Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian cannot come close. Neither do any of the Instagram model accounts that people flock to. Perhaps, Shanti's only real competition is Rihanna. These days, the goddess of Barbados is busy hawking her Savage X Fenty lingerie line with sexy photos of herself rocking the gear. Ashanti spent time last summer promoting her collaboration with Pretty Little Thing and now, she's back on that relaxation tip, sharing plenty of pictures of herself by the beach and starting the year off on the right foot.

She may not be as active as she once was on the music front but you better believe people will still keep an eye on Ashanti for her social activity. It seems as though every other post on her page is a thirst trap, attracting men and women to comment wide-eyed emojis and compliments, cementing her status as the queen of beach pics. During her recent trip to Antigua, Ashanti just needed to one-up herself again, uploading a flurry of gorgeous shots and looking even thicker than she did last year. You can tell that the singer hasn't been skipping leg day.

Take a look below at how she's looking these days.