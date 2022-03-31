With all of the controversy plaguing the industry, we offer some celebratory news. Ashanti has been a force in entertainment for decades as she has moved from being Murder Inc.'s go-to hitmaker to the silver screen to the Broadway stage. Her business moves include her recent Web3 dealings as well as producing films, so it comes as no surprise that she is being recognized for her accomplishments by Hollywood.

It has been confirmed that next week, Ashanti will officially receive her placement on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The R&B icon shared her enthusiasm on social media after posting a screenshot of the news.



Arturo Holmes / Staff / Getty Images

"Speechless. Humbled. Honored. Grateful. Thank you guys sooooooo much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!![star emoji] April 7th!!!!!!!!!!!!," Ashanti wrote. Reports also state that her longtime friend and collaborator Ja Rule will make a speech at the ceremony, as well Martin icon Tichina Arnold. Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez shared a statement about recognizing Ashanti for her industry accomplishments.

"Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress, and executive producer," said Martinez. "She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz.’” Congrats to Ashanti! Check out her post below.

