Ashanti just dropped another one, in our DJ Khaled voice. The famed singer was chilling by the pool recently and thought it best to let us in on her relaxation session. Two posts were shared via the singer and songwriter's official Instagram page and revealed to its 4.7 million followers all of Ashanti's best assets. Herein, the R&B star is sporting a teeny-tiny pink bikini with a crocheted shawl, which she drags behind as she strikes a pose. Her body is more than goals, it is simply life. Moreover, the photos give us a full view of Ashanti's thickalicious thighs, which she has previously featured in a series of other thirst traps. Can Ashanti do any wrong? We don't think so.

Aside from her obvious good looks, the latest news surrounding Ashanti includes new music. The vocalist recently collaborated with Nigerian-bred artist Willie XO on the new single, "Early In The Morning." Moreover, the duo made sure to offer fans some exciting new visuals for the single as well. Ashanti can be seen herein rocking colorful bikinis in paradise-like scenes as the two enjoy a tropical vacation. The R&B hitmaker plays the part of a loving girlfriend to Willie XO.