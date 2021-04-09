Flo Rida and Ashanti have always been at the center of romantic rumors due to being friends for so long, but they recently ignited some fresh dating rumors when Flo Rida posted photos of him and the “Foolish” singer on vacation together in Antigua. Fans have speculated about their relationship for years, but things seemed more intense as Flo Rida commented celebratory and fire emojis on some recent pics Ashanti posted of her body, thus fueling fans' speculation even further.

When TheShadeRoom reported on the possible romance, however, Ashanti quickly shut it down in an Instagram comment. “Aht aht Flo is my brother,” the 40-year-old singer wrote. “We’re family! Celebrating my sis @liltuneshi bday!!! Happy Birthday Bink!” The comment seems like a pretty clear shutdown, and fans appreciated Ashanti’s clarity on the situation. “@ashanti oh okay cuz can’t just anybody be with you. #purrrrr,” one commenter replied. “@ashanti said not today gone with yall bs,” said another.

In October of last year, Flo Rida came under fire for allegedly refusing to meet his 4-year-old son, calling him “evil.” His baby mama Alexis Adams also accused him of manipulating his financial information in order to avoid helping with his sick child’s medical bills, so maybe that’s why Ashanti needs the world to know that the two are definitely not an item.

Check out the vacation post and Ashanti’s comment in response, below.

The Shade Room/Instagram