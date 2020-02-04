There was a moment there when Ashanti was giving us endless gorgeous bikini shares to Instagram nearly every day. The excessive sharing was in collaboration with PrettyLittleThing since the "Rain On Me" singer teamed up with the brand to drop a collection of swimsuits all designed by her. "I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Carribean. I wanted pieces that would empower women," she said of her capsule. "There are unique and exotic pieces for every woman's shape and size.

Ashanti has come through to share even more hot photos to her feed and this time they see the singer performing at Eventim Apollo for fans over in London, England. The images see Ashanti giving it to her all and one post, in particular, has a caption that makes it clear that she's an all-natural woman. "No fillers..." she wrote next an image of her standing on stage.

"Being a woman in this industry, having success, and being able to inspire women to be great, makes me feel confident and powerful… taking care of myself and really understanding how to be healthy mentally and physically is so important," Ashanti previously stated.