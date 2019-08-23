Ashanti has easily been having one of the best summers and she hasn't been shy about showcasing all of her hot beach moments on Instagram, in numerous hot bikinis. By no surprise, the "Rain On Me" singer collaborated with Pretty Little Thing to release a bathing suit collection designed by yours truly and it was everything her fans could have asked for.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Carribean. I wanted pieces that would empower women," she said of her capsule. "There are unique and exotic pieces for every woman's shape and size. We created the line wanting to give options, so, you can mix and match pieces and create a bunch of different looks, i.e. matching kimonos, cover-ups and pants. These looks are interchangeable."

More recently, Ashanti dropped a new song called Pretty Little Thing and just one day before the video arrives, Ashanti has given us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the visual that sees her dressed in her favourite pieces in a tropical paradise. Ashanti explains how the video will have horses, coconuts, hot girls and all kinds of sweet beach vibes.

Watch the trailer below and keep it locked for the premiere tomorrow.