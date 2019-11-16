Tory Lanez dropped the highly-anticipated Chixtape 5 on Friday and it did not disappoint. We knew it was gonna be good when he told us that his main inspiration for the project was 2000-2006 R&B and all the nostalgia associated with that iconic era. It was made clear that he was going all out on executing this vision when he enlisted Ashanti to appear on the cover art.

On the cover, Ashanti glows in a pink-tinged bedroom, longingly staring at a Sidekick and perfectly capturing the melodrama of early-2000's R&B. The other day, Tory Lanez shared some additional photos from this cover shoot that gave more close-up looks at Ashanti's beauty. Apparently there were EVEN MORE shots that were just too good to go unseen by the masses. This time, Ashanti was the one to share them on her IG page. For the captions, she used lyrics from her collaboration with Tory on the project, "A Fools Tale (Running Back)".

About the track, Lanez told Apple Music: “The song is crazy. I sampled ‘Foolish’ and when I asked Ashanti to do it, I was really nervous. It was probably like the fourth or fifth time we had worked together. She's like, ‘What do you want to do with it?’ I flipped the beat right in front of her in literally ten minutes. They’re watching me—her mom, her sister, a lot of people inside the room. I added the first couple of sounds and then it started sounding good. So it was nerve-racking, but it got done and it was a fruitful process.”

Watch Tory Lanez ranks all his Chixtapes from worst to best for HNHH.