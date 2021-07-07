After being named alongside Nipsey Hussle, the Black Eyed Peas, and DJ Khaled in the latest class of Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees and stunning everyone with her gorgeous BET Awards Red Carpet look, Ashanti has gotten fans talking once again with a sultry new post on Instagram.

National Bikini Day took place on Monday, July 5, and apparently, Ashanti forgot about the unofficial holiday. However, that didn't stop the multi-platinum singer-songwriter from taking place in festivities, because even though she was day late, Ashanti shared a steamy new poolside video to her IG that featured her in an absolutely eye-catching bikini.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Set against the sonic backdrop of her long-teased track "Lose Yourself," Ashanti's sultry new video finds the Grammy-winning songstress showing off her flawless curves while stepping out of a pool in a shimmering bikini. In another shot from the video, she stands in front of some palm trees and bottles of Cîroc while continuing to flaunt her body and sparkling swimsuit.

"Wait it was national bikini day yesterday and y’all ain’t tell me?" she jokes in the caption for the post, which has already been viewed almost one million times.

See Ashanti's steamy National Bikini Day post on Instagram below.