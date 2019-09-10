Throughout the last several months, Ashanti has been promoting her collaborative collection with PrettyLittleThing, hawking her swimwear line to anybody that'll listen. So far, the strategy has worked. The First Lady of Murder Inc has seen her popularity grow in the last year, which is definitely an incredible sign for her future. One of the headlines she created this week was because of her choice of outfits while performing at PLT's New York Fashion Week display with Saweetie, rocking the smallest thong you've ever seen in your life. Following the show, she caught up with gossip publication HollywoodLife to chat about some of the major things going on in her life, including a soundbite about her relationship status.

When asked if she's romantically involved with anybody in particular or if she's just fooling around, the 38-year-old gave an unclear response. "I guess a combination," she told the publication. She also touched on one of her most infamous moments this year: that live lap dance with Ginuwine.

The recording artist touched on the moment she started laughing on stage after literally getting attached to Ginuwine while grinding up on his lap, saying: "The lap dance has been a part of my show for a very long time. That was hilarious because I actually got stuck to him which was hilarious, but I had so much fun. He was a cool sport. It was good! The crowd was hilarious. They were laughing so hard."

Watch the funny moment below. Do you think you've got a chance with Ashanti?