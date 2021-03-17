Ashanti Lands Role In "Honey Girls" Build-A-Bear Movie As Famous Pop Star

She's taking a break from her "ooh baby, ahh baby" ad-libs and heading to the silver screen. It was recently announced that Ashanti snagged herself a role in Honey Girls, a film produced by Build-A-Bear about their popular, brightly colored line of plushies. The film is reportedly a live-action film about the line of toys and will also star YouTube sensation Tessa Brooks, singer Ava Grace, Broadway actress Aliyah Mastin, and actress Frankie McNellis in her first major movie role.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Over on Buil-A-Bear's website, they shared the synopsis of the film and revealed Ashanti's role in the kids-centered film. "Three young musicians participate in a talent competition to discover the next great solo artist, hosted by global pop-star Fancy G (Ashanti)," it reads. "The competitors quickly discover that they are 'better together' and form a secret band called HONEY GIRLS that has an immediate viral mega hit! Performing in disguise to avoid detection and elimination by Fancy G, these three competitors must ultimately decide what is more important – fame or friendship."

Honey Girls will be tacked on to the growing list of television and film roles Ashanti has amassed during her career. Swipe below to check out a few still from the Honey Girls set.

