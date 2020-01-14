Yesterday we gave you guys a rundown of Ashanti's many, many Instagram pics that had all of us thirsting for more, but she had one more to throw up for "Caramel Monday" that we forgot to include. Oh well — here you go!

Looking summertime fine in the dead of winter, the "Rain On Me" singer looked anything but foolish while frolicking all through a decadent pool resort in Antigua. Garnering over 160,000 likes and counting, with Jamie Foxx even commenting on her to "Kill em," the post is the latest in yet another example of why the GRAMMY-winning songstress is a baddie whether she's in the booth or on a beach. At this rate, we might just need Ashanti to go ahead and release a coffee table book, album booklet, calendar or something with all these fire pics in it — best-seller without a doubt! Of course we're being facetious here, but kudos to 'Shan for always keeping it sexy in the most classiest of ways. You'll always get a like from us, Queen!

Take a good look Ashanti's latest IG thirst trap above, and be sure to get passes to the Millennium 2020 Tour that she'll be co-headlining via the link provided in the video below: