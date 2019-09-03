If Ashanti had to sum up her summer in just a few words it would probably have a lot to do with the beach, warm sand and turquoise waters. For the summer months, we've been keeping tabs on Ashanti's sexy bikini shares to her Instagram since she's been living her best hot girl summer by getting lots of vitamin c over in Barbados or the Florida Keys.

Summer may be wrapping up for the Northerners but Ashanti's still got her mind on the sun since sharing yet another bikini share to her Instagram. This time around, the "Rock Wit U" singer is wearing a one-piece, bedazzled black number with a gold unzipped zipper in the front that leaves little to the imagination.

The images are outtakes from Ashanti's music video for her recent single "Pretty Little Thing," the same name of the clothing company she released a bikini collection for.

"I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Carribean. I wanted pieces that would empower women," she said of her capsule. "There are unique and exotic pieces for every woman's shape and size. We created the line wanting to give options, so, you can mix and match pieces and create a bunch of different looks, i.e. matching kimonos, cover-ups and pants. These looks are interchangeable."