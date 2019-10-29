Ashanti spent this past weekend in Las Vegas. You may know this because of that viral video of her and Lady Gaga doing an impromptu duet at MGM Grand. Both the songstresses were attending jazz artist, Brian Newman's show in the hotel's restaurant before they ended up hijacking the stage to perform a rendition of Ashanti's hit, "Foolish."

However, this wasn't the only performance Ashanti gave in Vegas over the weekend. She was actually there to attend radio station Q100's "Nightmare On Q Street" concert at the Orleans Arena. The Halloween event's lineup consisted of Ashanti, Ja Rule, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Chingy, MIMS and Baby Bash. Even though Ashanti's birthday was two weeks prior to the show, Ja Rule surprised her in the middle of her set to give her a cake and got the crowd to sign "Happy Birthday." Ashanti started cackling when she realized what was going on. I'm assuming they performed "Always On Time" and "Mesmerize" together, but I haven't seen any footage to confirm this.

Ashanti shared some recap photos of the event on Instagram and she looked spectacular as always. Never one to shy away from showing off her physique, Ashanti gave her followers both a front and side view of her outfit. She wore a red latex one-piece and glittery thigh high boots to match.