Singer Ashanti doesn't drop that much music these days but she's still got a massive fanbase on social media and much of that is because of content like this. While she may have been in the prime of her career years ago, the 39-year-old recording artist is reminding us that she still looks as beautiful as she ever has. Celebrating her birthday recently, the star got it through everyone's minds that she remains one of the baddest women out there and, during her Miami Carnival celebration, she did so once again.

Coming through for yet another Carnival party, Ashanti's costume was elaborate and incredibly sexy. She rocked feathered angel wings with a skin-tight swimsuit, likely from her very own collection with Pretty Little Thing. The Murder Inc singer was thankful to ring in her birthday during Carnival in Miami and, last night, she shared even more memories from the event. Including some photos from her onstage show, Ashanti turned heads with her Insta uploads, sharing a bunch of shots and getting us hungry for the next batch.

Ashanti sure knows how to keep her audience interested. Considering the fact that she's actually been raising her profile by sharing this sort of content, we would suggest she continue. Looking great, girl!