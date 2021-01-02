2020 was the year of COVID-19. It looks like Ashanti will be leaving the virus in the past as she has stepped into the New Year in better health. The Murder Inc. princess was slated to face off against Keyshia Cole in the next Verzuz battle, but the musical confrontation was put on hold after Ashanti tested positive for coronavirus. The hip-hop community shared their love and support for the singer as she recovered. "Hey all, I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19," Ashanti wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm OK and not in any pain. I'm actually down to do the Verzuz from my house ... We're trying to figure it out." Now, the singer has a new update for us.

To the delight of fans across the globe (and also Ashanti's family), the singer announced that she was COVID-19 free to start 2021. "Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative result back two days ago," declared Ashanti on Instagram. She had been keeping fans updated on her health all throughout December, and this final message must have sent a sigh of relief throughout her entire camp. Now, possibly, we can get that Verzuz battle. Stay tuned.