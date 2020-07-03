Ashanti's Chapter II album recently turned seventeen years old, because yes, it's been that long. The singer may not be putting out music like she once was, but she's definitely still generating a similar amount of jaw-dropping faces with her Instagram photos.

Chapter II was released on July 1, 2003, and as Ashanti reflected on the album as well as the years that have passed since its release, she shared a series of throwback photos from her Chapter II era too.

In her first post, Ashanti writes, "Chapter II. 17 years later. Thank you guys so much for all of the love and continued support. This was a scary yet fun time for me. I was still considered a new artist and had to live up to the success of my debut album “Ashanti”. So humbled to have my 2nd album go #1 as a new artist. Thank you to Murder Inc, all the amazing producers, Team Ashanti, late nights in the studio in Miami, and my horrible hand writing that only I can understand."

Following this post, she was apparently still feeling nostalgic as she donned a few of her throwback merch items for Chapter II for the Gram. In the photo, Ashanti is seen rocking a baby blue crop top and a baby blue bucket hat, both of which are embroidered with her album title. The real question though, is who still owns these pieces of merch?

