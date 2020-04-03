Ashanti is still "humbled" to this day by the success of her self-titled debut album, which dropped 18 years ago. The R&B artist took to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of her first project, indicating that she still gets rappers asking to sample tracks off the album after almost two decades. She also implied that a very exciting artist will be dropping a new track featuring a sample from this album very soon.

"Humbled even more every year," she wrote on an image of the album cover. "Celebrating 18 years of my debut Album.. Its so crazy that I have so many requests... more from rappers than anyone from this new generation to sample these songs... it’s an incredible feeling that 18 years later this album still slaps... still touches people young & old. Super grateful. Thank you guys so much for all your love and continued support. I couldn’t do it with out you!"

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"Thank you to Murder Inc, Def Jam & Team Ashanti," she continued. "Still in the Guinness book of world records for the fastest selling R&B debut female artist in music history. Wait till y’all hear who sampled one of my singles dropping off this..." Happy 18 years of Ashanti! Which artist do you think (or hope) she's talking about?