A few weeks ago, Ashanti announced a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing that had the "Rain On Me" singer design a bathing suit collection with her name stamped on the vast offering of swimwear. "I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Carribean," she said of the pieces. "I wanted pieces that would empower women...There are unique and exotic pieces for every woman's shape and size."

Ashanti is no rookie to rocking her bikinis on the Gram and she's come through yet again to show off another piece in her beloved collection with an image that highlights her assets in a peacock printed one-piece. "Sometimes you gotta make a move..." she captioned one image.

"My secret is really figuring out which cuts look the best of my body.. but first and foremost you must feel confident from the inside out.. A nice cut bathing suit just adds the flavor.. it also doesn’t hurt to hit the gym and eat right," Ashanti explained when describing her secret to being confident in her swimwear.

She added: "Being a woman in this industry, having success, and being able to inspire women to be great, makes me feel confident and powerful… taking care of myself and really understanding how to be healthy mentally and physically is so important!"