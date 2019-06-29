World traveler Ashanti never passes up an opportunity to pose for the 'Gram in a bikini. The R&B singer isn't shy about showing off her body, especially on beach fronts in exotic locations. Now, the Grammy Award-winning singer has announced that not only has she been working on a new album, but she's been readying a new swimsuit collection with PrettyLittleThing.

The singer says that the collection will be 74 pieces that will range from size six to 26. Fans should expect lots of bright colors, prints, and patterns. “This collection is for everyone!," she told BET. "The confident girl, the sassy girl, the classy girl, the sexy girl, the turn up girl...the girl that doesn’t follow the crowd but stands out in the crowd.”

“I travel around the world to so many tropical places," Ashanti continued. "I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Carribean. I wanted pieces that would empower women...There are unique and exotic pieces for every woman's shape and size. We created the line wanting to give options, so, you can mix and match pieces and create a bunch of different looks, i.e. matching kimonos, cover-ups and pants. These looks are interchangeable. We’ve also added chaps to a few of the pieces which brings the look to a whole different level, so you can stay photoshoot ready.”

This latest venture is a family affair as Ashanti's sister, Shia, is working with her at the creative director and designer. “Coming from a background in design and fashion, I know the importance of duality," Shia said. "Swimsuit looks with interchangeable outerwear was very important to me. I thought about all the unique personalities of women - I thought of girl trips! Women like to vacation together so I wanted to provide different prints in different patterns so there is a variety. I also felt it was important to have swimsuits paired with looks you can wear out on the street, interchangeable pieces was the goal.”