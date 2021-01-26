Ashanti and Keyshia Cole's Verzuz felt like a long time coming. Over the course of a few months, people have anticipated the battle only to have it postponed on several occasions. Ashanti caught coronavirus last year, pushing the event back on two separate occasions until Timbo and Swizz simply said, 'fuck it' and got the two R&B stars to face-off over IG live instead of in-person. And while there were hiccups along the way, it remained a successful evening for all.

Following the battle, Verzuz came through with the analytics, proving that the platform continues to get bigger and bigger. On Instagram they had 1.2M concurrent viewers and 6M viewers in total which is now a new record for Verzuz. Additionally, it marked the second-highest tweeted battle of all time. Clearly, people were stoked for this but it's hard not to imagine that a good percentage of those tweets surrounded Keyshia Cole's tardiness.

The previous record on Instagram was previously held by none other than Jeezy and Gucci Mane whose Verzuz racked upwards of 5.5M viewers on Instagram.

Timbo and Swizz's platform has continued to go up throughout the pandemic. And it appears that future battles might include some late legends. Over the weekend, Timbo and Swizz hinted at two different Verzuz line-ups -- one with Tupac & Biggie, the other with Michael Jackson and Prince.