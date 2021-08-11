A$AP TyY Returns With "100 Rounds"

Following the release of his recent single "1990," A$AP TyY has kept the streak alive with another new release. This time, he's attacking head-on with full intensity, loading up "100 Rounds" on his latest hard-hitting track. The song's release arrives in tandem with the announcement that TyY is officially the face of Australian streetwear brand Ksubi’s first gold jewelry line “KSUBI GOLD”; leave it to the A$AP Mob to blend the worlds of fashion and music so effectively.

As for "100 Rounds," TyY makes short work of the smoldering production, his cadence sounding straight-up feral as he growls his way through the chorus. One of the track's most interesting elements is the duality in his flow, which alternates between aggressive and restrained. The contrast showcases some welcome creativity, creating a Jekyll & Hyde effect a la DMX's classic "Stop Being Greedy," if less compelling in execution. Still, "100 Rounds" is a solid drop from A$AP TyY, and it should be interesting to see what his next full-length album might sound like, given the current wave he's on.

