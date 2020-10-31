A$AP Twelvyy Shares "Noon Yung" Ft. A$AP Rocky, Conway, A$AP Ant

Fans expected the arrival of Noon Yung earlier this month, but some things are worth waiting for. A$AP Twelvyy shared his third studio album on Friday (October 30) and it's a labor of love that developed out of a chaotic year. While the music industry was placed on paused during this pandemic, Twelvyy used this time to tap into creative spaces that had gone undiscovered. The hard work paid off and is shown in Noon Yung, an album that fans will certainly keep on repeat.

“After beating all the odds it’s finally here," he said of the record. "This album weathered the storm, stood the test of time. Here’s my art piece Noon Yung the moment is Now!!” Noon Yung hosts features from Billz Raw, A$AP Rocky, Lagos 2.0, Zay Nailer, A$AP Ant, and Conway The Machine. Stream Noon Yung and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. 95 Madden

2. Fahrenheit 2020

3. Iso ft. Billz Raw

4. S.N.L.

5. Pissy Staircase ft. A$AP Rocky

6. What a day ft. Lago 2.0, Zay Nailer

7. Weatherman

8. Vino ft. A$AP Ant

9. New Amerika ft. Conway The Machine

10. Harlem River Drive

11. Powerpuff Girls

12. Endless Waltz

13. Love Jones

14. G.D.Y., Pt. 1

15. Mama Love