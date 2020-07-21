A$AP Twelvyy Is Back With "Trinity (5g20)"

In April, while the pandemic was in full-swing (although it still is), A$AP Twelvyy delivered a new album Before Noon. If you missed it, go back and stream that here. The rapper is clearly taking no days off this quarter though, as he's returned already with a new single, "Trinity (5g20)."

Twelvyy remains one of the Mob's underrated/overlooked rappers, with a sound that feels more traditionally rooted in New York, where A$AP Rocky gets experimental with outside borders. That being said, for whatever reason, "Trinity (5g20)" feels a bit West Coast -- or maybe it's just a bit reminiscent of someone like Vince Staples -- with a mechanical, hard-hitting beat tweaking through out, while Twelvyy drops off short bars. The rapper has been championing the slogan "Last Year Being Broke" and it sounds like that is coming to fruition, if it hasn't yet-- the rapper name-drops that brands like Adidas, Puma and Under Armor are all clamoring to get on his line.

Check out the banger, and let us know what you think.