mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Twelvyy Hits Missions On "Gunpla"

Aron A.
February 10, 2020 21:05
376 Views
00
0
Via SoundcloudVia Soundcloud
Via Soundcloud

Gunpla
A$AP Twelvyy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A$AP Twelvyy is back with another new track.


What can the A$AP Mob be up to in 2020? Fresh off of their annual Yams Day event in New York City, it appears that we can expect some new music from the Harlem-based collective this year. It seems like even past their most significant members, Rocky and Ferg, there's a lot cooking up. Twelvyy's nearly three years removed from his debut album and many are hoping that the sophomore release will come soon. With the influx of singles he's released in recent times, it might be coming sooner than expected.

The rapper just released his latest single, "Gunpla." With production by Menoh, Twelvyy's voice triggers anxiety as he raps with urgency. The auto-tune might give off a robotic effect but it's anxiety-inducing, especially with how he finesses his vocal performance across the track.

Quotable Lyrics
Call me 12 o'clock
Twelve like fuck the cops
12 like afternoon
Black like Static Shock
Always on the block

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  376
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
A$AP Twelvyy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS A$AP Twelvyy Hits Missions On "Gunpla"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject