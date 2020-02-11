A$AP Twelvyy Hits Missions On "Gunpla"

What can the A$AP Mob be up to in 2020? Fresh off of their annual Yams Day event in New York City, it appears that we can expect some new music from the Harlem-based collective this year. It seems like even past their most significant members, Rocky and Ferg, there's a lot cooking up. Twelvyy's nearly three years removed from his debut album and many are hoping that the sophomore release will come soon. With the influx of singles he's released in recent times, it might be coming sooner than expected.

The rapper just released his latest single, "Gunpla." With production by Menoh, Twelvyy's voice triggers anxiety as he raps with urgency. The auto-tune might give off a robotic effect but it's anxiety-inducing, especially with how he finesses his vocal performance across the track.

Quotable Lyrics

Call me 12 o'clock

Twelve like fuck the cops

12 like afternoon

Black like Static Shock

Always on the block