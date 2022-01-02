mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Twelvyy Drops Off "Vanilla Sky"

Aron A.
January 02, 2022 16:55
Vanilla Sky
A$AP Twelvyy

A$AP Twelvyy drops off a quick three-track EP.


Out of all of the original A$AP Mob members, Twelvyy has emerged as one of the most consistent. Over the past few years, he's slowly established himself as an artist in his own right with projects like, 12 before unveiling a slew of other bodies of work like Noon Yung and Before Noon. He delivered a slew of records throughout 2021 such as "Last Train 2 Paris" and "Wolverine In Harlem" without dropping another mixtape.

Instead, he closed out 2021 with the release of a new EP titled, Vanilla Sky. It's a short 3-song effort that dropped on New Years Eve with a sole guest appearance coming from Zeke.

Check out the latest from A$AP Twelvyy below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of Vanilla Sky

