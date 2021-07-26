A$AP Twelvyy Comes Through With "Everything"

A$AP Twelvyy has reached the point where, speaking on a musical level, he's arguably the most consistent rapper in the entire A$AP Mob. Though he's a tad more underground than a few of his groupmates, Twelvyy has kept it continuously solid, including on his latest single "Everything." Though it only clocks in at a little over two minutes, Twelvyy makes the most of his time, taking to the instrumental with a laid-back flow.

"My tendencies might triple on this tempo," he raps. "Section eight kids talking crypto / in the clubhouse when it dipped though / pushin' major lasers like I'm Diplo." Beneath him, a blend of distorted drums, a soothing Mary J. Blige flip, and an uplifting chord progression create an interesting and unconventional backdrop. Though the song admittedly feels a little too short to fully resonate, it's still a welcome reminder that Twelvyy is still putting in work -- consider this a warm-up for whatever he's got cooking up.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

