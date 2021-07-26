mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Twelvyy Comes Through With "Everything"

Mitch Findlay
July 26, 2021 15:21
A$AP Twelvy continues to impress on his new single "Everything."


A$AP Twelvyy has reached the point where, speaking on a musical level, he's arguably the most consistent rapper in the entire A$AP Mob. Though he's a tad more underground than a few of his groupmates, Twelvyy has kept it continuously solid, including on his latest single "Everything."  Though it only clocks in at a little over two minutes, Twelvyy makes the most of his time, taking to the instrumental with a laid-back flow.

"My tendencies might triple on this tempo," he raps. "Section eight kids talking crypto / in the clubhouse when it dipped though / pushin' major lasers like I'm Diplo." Beneath him, a blend of distorted drums, a soothing Mary J. Blige flip, and an uplifting chord progression create an interesting and unconventional backdrop. Though the song admittedly feels a little too short to fully resonate, it's still a welcome reminder that Twelvyy is still putting in work -- consider this a warm-up for whatever he's got cooking up.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My tendencies might triple on this tempo
Section eight kids talking crypto
In the clubhouse when it dipped though
Pushin' major lasers like I'm Diplo

