A$AP Rocky's musical direction has been admittedly divisive, particularly in recent years. Though listeners were immediately enticed by his formative mixtape material, his increasingly niche creative direction came to a head in last year's Testing. It has since become clear that Flacko is among the game's most daring innovators, confidently standing by his guns while ducking contemporary trends and influences. And whether you're among those hoping vainly he'll revert to his so-called glory days, a genuine fan of his autership, or simply along for the ride, it's hard to deny the impact of new Flacko Jodeye.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While rumors of a new album (which may or may not be called ALL SMILES) have bubbled on occasion, it's been hard to pinpoint Rocky's next musical move. Now, a new single appears to have surfaced, as evidenced by a recent post on Hypebeast. The song, titled "Frankenstein" after Mary Shelley's culture-shifting novel, finds Rocky linking up with Swedish Production collective Swedish House Mafia. Given the title's gothic connotations, it's no surprise to see a darker production tone, at least in the opening section. By the midway point, the instrumental explodes into a borderline-dissonant cacophony - and yet it somehow works.

If you're among us who still value Rocky's new artistic vibe, you can check out "Frankenstein" right here, via Hypebeast.