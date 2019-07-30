In just a few days, A$AP Rocky will have been in a Swedish jail for a month. The rapper's assault trial will soon take place at the Stockholm District Court as ABC News has reported that both Thursday and Friday have been reserved for his case. According to the outlet, Swedish prosecutors assert that Rocky and two others "deliberately, together and in agreement" attacked Mustafa Jafari on June 30. Rocky has maintained his innocence and has stated that the fight that transpired was an act of self-defense. Authorities in Sweden don't agree.

TMZ reports that Jafari's friend who reportedly witnessed the fight, Dawod Hosseni, has run into some trouble of his own. These two have quite the sketchy pasts, as reports have surfaced that Jafari was arrested three years ago for hitting a man in a Stockholm street brawl. Two weeks after Rocky was taken into custody, Hosseni was arrested for theft. According to TMZ, Hosseni attempted to lift two expensive jackets from a boutique and when he was stopped by police, officers found that he was carrying a knife.

Hosseni's trial has reportedly been delayed so he can take the witness stand and testify against Rocky. If convicted, the sentence for the charges Rocky faces runs up to two years. However, prosecutors have stated that they won't be seeking the maximum sentence against the rapper. Jafari's attorney will argue that the altercation began when Rocky's security guard grabbed his client, while Rocky's attorney will note that the video recording shows Jafari hitting a member of Rocky's entourage in the face with headphones. The trial is set to last three days.