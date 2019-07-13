According to Fox News, A$AP Rocky's tour manager John Ehmann was awakened then frisked by Swedish authorities while he lay dormant in a hotel room. Ehmann was holding tight, awaiting news on the status of A$AP Rocky's looming molestation and assault charges - when four police officers stammered into his hotel room brandishing a search warrant.

Christopher Jue/Getty Images

For the record, John Ehmann was not present for the sequence that landed Rocky in a detention center, so understandably he "was completely taken aback" when the officials came-a-knocking in the possession of an affidavit. Members of A$AP Rocky's entourage believe the hotel raid was issued in retaliation for the #JusticeForRocky petition circulating online. There's no doubt that all the international coverage and support Rocky has garnered since his arrest, has certainly made a mockery of the Swedish Prosecution Authority.

Regarding the Prosecution's claim to authority, a preliminary investigation was launched, synchronous with the raid. As you've likely heard, A$AP Rocky was detained on the suspicion of assault and molestation by the powers conceded to the Swedish capital, Stockholm. Rocky's detainment, deemed "unlawful" by the general public and the press, prompted Tyga to cancel his concert plans in the country, out of solidarity. Keep it locked, for this story is sure to undergo a multitude of changes in the coming days.

[Via]